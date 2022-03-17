Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps over 800 pts, Nifty50 crosses 17,200 tracking global equities; Fed hikes rates as expected

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on Thursday tracking gains across global markets, as investors shrugged off initial jitters following the Fed's first hike in interest rates in more than three years. At 7:39 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 258.5 points or 1.5 percent at 17,265.5. The US central bank signalled that more hikes would be needed to tame worsening inflation, ending the easy COVID-era monetary policy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said policymakers have made "excellent progress" on their plan for reducing the central bank's nearly $9 trillion balance sheet and could finalize details at their May meeting. Investors tracked news updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and increasing cases in China that have triggered fresh lockdowns closely.
Big Four accounting firms face US regulator scrutiny
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened investigations into the world’s four largest accounting firms: Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC. The regulator will look into conflicts of interest that may arise when the firms sell consulting and other non-audit services to other companies, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The probe is part of the SEC’s campaign to shore up regulatory compliance from accountants, bankers and lawyers. (Read more)
Brokerage Views | Mphasis, HCL Tech, Voltas in the spotlight
--Citi on Mphasis | Buy | Target price: Rs 3,375
--Citi on HCL Tech | Neutral | Target: Rs 1,275
--Macquarie on Voltas | Underperform | Target: Rs 1,028 (Check out the complete list of brokerage views)
HDFC, Axis Bank, Tata Consumer, Kotak Mahindra Bank top blue-chip gainers
Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd and JSW Steel also among the top gainers. Only three stocks in the Nifty50 pack in the red: Indian Oil, ONGC and Coal India.
How the 30-scrip basket looks like:
Sensex jumps nearly 900 points, Nifty50 firm above 17,200
Both headline indices build on opening gains in the first few minutes of the session. The Sensex rises as much as 893.1 points or 1.6 percent to 57,709.7 and the Nifty50 climbs to as high as 17,228.9, up 253.5 points or 1.5 percent from its previous close.
Stock Tips | Tata Consumer, Havells, Indian Hotels among Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba's top picks
--Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Tata Consumer shares with a stop loss at Rs 740
--Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com suggests buying Havells India shares for a target of Rs 1,150 with a stop loss at Rs 1,120 (Check out their other stock recommendations)
Pre-Open Market | Sensex up over 800 points, Nifty50 above 17,200
In the pre-opening session, the Sensex up 803.6 points or 1.4 percent at 57,620.3 and the Nifty50 at
17,202.9, up 227.6 points or 1.3 percent from its previous close.
Crucial resistance for Nifty50 at 17,000: Prashanth Tapse
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities, says the 50-scrip index faces crucial resistance at 17,000. "Options data for the March series suggests the benchmark index is likely to be in the 16,000-18,000 trading range. The maximum call open interest is at 18,000, followed by 17,000," he adds.
From LIC, GoFirst, Delhivery Mobikwik to Oyo, the IPOs delayed due to global factors
A multitude of factors has shelved the IPO plans of several companies, be it the Russia-Ukraine war, the tightening of monetary policies and the threat of another COVID wave.
Here's a list of companies that might have delayed their IPO plans.
Stocks To Watch | SAIL, Voltas, IndiGo in focus today
--Voltas enters a 40:60 joint venture with Shanghai Highly International
--IndiGo says ATF forms 45 percent of its operating costs; jet fuel hiked 50 percent since January
--SAIL approves Rs 2.5/share interim dividend (Check out the complete list of stocks to track)
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says balance sheet plan could be finalised in May
The Fed's 25-basis-point rate hike will be followed by six increases at each of the six remaining meetings this year, as US Chairman Jerome Powell steers the central bank into a sharp U-turn. The Federal Open Market Committe (FOMC) sees three more hikes in 2023, followed by none the following year.
The latest hike moves the funds range to 0.25-0.5 percent.
Powell says policymakers have made "excellent progress" on their plan for reducing the central bank's nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, and could finalise details at their next policy meeting in May. (Read more on Fed's first hike in over 3 years)
Wall Street indices jump after Fed hikes rates
The three main Wall Street indices jumped as investors shrugged off initial jitters following the Federal Reserve's interest rate increase and its signal that more hikes would be needed to fight inflation, ending the pandemic-era's easy monetary policy.
--S&P 500: up 2.2 percent
--Dow Jones: up 1.6 percent
--Nasdaq Composite: up 3.8 percent
Asian shares rise tracking Wall Street rally after Fed hikes rates as expected
Equities in other Asian markets surge on Thursday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve approves a 0.25 percentage point hike in pandemic-era interest rates -- its first increase in more than three years. Fed officials signal rate rises at the six remaining meetings this year.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 2.5 percent.
--Japan's Nikkei 225: up 3 percent
--Hong Kong's Hang Seng: up 4 percent
--China's Shanghai Composite: up 1.2 percent
--South Korea's KOSPI: up 1.9 percent
--Singapore's Straits Times: up 1.1 percent
--S&P 500 futures: down 0.1 percent
Sensex, Nifty surged nearly 2% on Wednesday in a comeback after a day's breather
Both headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 made a strong comeback on Wednesday to recover the previous day's losses amid broad-based gains.
Both Sensex and Nifty50 finished the day with gains of 1.9 percent. The Sensex jumped 1,039.8 points to end at 56,816.7 and the Nifty50 settled at 16,975.4, up 312.4 points from its previous close. On Tuesday, both had halted a five-day-long winning run to three-month closing highs. (Read more on the March 16 session)
