Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps over 800 pts, Nifty50 crosses 17,200 tracking global equities; Fed hikes rates as expected

Big Four accounting firms face US regulator scrutiny

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened investigations into the world’s four largest accounting firms: Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC. The regulator will look into conflicts of interest that may arise when the firms sell consulting and other non-audit services to other companies, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The probe is part of the SEC’s campaign to shore up regulatory compliance from accountants, bankers and lawyers. (Read more)