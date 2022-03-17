Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps over 800 pts, Nifty50 crosses 17,200 tracking global equities; Fed hikes rates as expected

Big Four accounting firms face US regulator scrutinyThe US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened investigations into the world’s four largest accounting firms: Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC.The regulator will look into conflicts of interest that may arise when the firms sell consulting and other non-audit services to other companies, according to the Wall Street Journal.The probe is part of the SEC’s campaign to shore up regulatory compliance from accountants, bankers and lawyers. (Read more)