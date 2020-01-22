Market

BSE notifies timings for equity segment trading on Budget day

Updated : January 22, 2020 12:26 PM IST

Equity markets will remain open on the day of the presentation of Union Budget 2020-21 on Saturday, February 1, a non-working day.

Continuous trade will be allowed between 9.15 am and 3.30 pm, with the pre-open session to be held between 9 am and 9.15 am.