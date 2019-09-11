Market
BSE midcap and smallcap have tumbled over 13% this year. Should you buy them now?
Updated : September 11, 2019 09:12 AM IST
Over the last two months, Indian markets have seen heavy pressure from foreign investors, domestic slowdown, macro cues and bleak corporate earnings. During this period, large cap stocks have continued rising, however, small and mid caps have seen a substantial fall.
In 2019, BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap have taken a nearly 13 percent hit as compared to the BSE Largecap.
Both the BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices touched their 52-week low on August 23, 2019.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more