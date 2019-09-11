#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
BSE midcap and smallcap have tumbled over 13% this year. Should you buy them now?

Updated : September 11, 2019 09:12 AM IST

Over the last two months, Indian markets have seen heavy pressure from foreign investors, domestic slowdown, macro cues and bleak corporate earnings. During this period, large cap stocks have continued rising, however, small and mid caps have seen a substantial fall.
In 2019, BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap have taken a nearly 13 percent hit as compared to the BSE Largecap.
Both the BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices touched their 52-week low on August 23, 2019.
BSE midcap and smallcap have tumbled over 13% this year. Should you buy them now?
