BSE-listed companies' market value tops Rs 250 lakh crore for first time

Among multiple firsts for Dalal Street on August 31, 2021, the market capitalisation of companies listed on BSE crossed the Rs 250 lakh crore mark for the first time ever. The S&P BSE Sensex index surpassed the 57,550 level also for the first time on a closing basis, taking its winning run to a fourth straight session . Earlier in the day, the 30-scrip index registered an all-time high of 57,625 -- having cleared the 57,000 hurdle only hours ago. Meanwhile, Sensex's broader peer, the Nifty50 index, not only clocked its fastest ever 1,000-point gain , but also took it out decisively on the same day to settle at a record 17,132.20.

Now squeeze all that into one session!

With Tuesday's session, August 2021 emerged the best month for both Sensex and Nifty50 in the past nine months. That while the midcap index posted its 15th monthly gain in a row.

Also on BSE, the overall market value of all listed companies rose by more than Rs 6 lakh crore in two consecutive trading sessions. And for the month, it jumped by almost Rs 15 lakh crore.

The market value has doubled since March 2020, when India first imposed a full lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections.

The market extended gains after the Federal Reserve Chairman sounded more dovish than many analysts had anticipated at the annual Jackson Hole symposium last week. Earlier, earnings momentum and optimism on coronavirus vaccines and a recovery from the pandemic-caused slowdown helped the market soar higher.

Market participants now await official data on India's GDP due later in the day for domestic cues. The data is due at 5:30 pm.