BSE companies' market cap lowest in 8 months, investors lose Rs 10 lakh crore in 7 days

In today’s session, investors have lost a total market value of Rs 2 lakh crore with a major contribution in the drop coming from Adani Group companies, which saw the group value slipping below Rs 7 lakh crore.
In Monday's trading session, BSE companies cumulatively have a market capitalisation of Rs 258 lakh crore which is the lowest level seen since July of 2022.
Recommended ArticlesView All
KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly
Feb 27, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read
As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born
Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why
Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories
Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
In today’s session, investors have lost a total market value of Rs 2 lakh crore with a major contribution in the drop coming from Adani Group companies, which saw the group value slipping below Rs 7 lakh crore.
In total, there has been an erosion of more than Rs 10 lakh crore in the last seven trading sessions and Rs 33 lakh crore from the record-high market capitalisation of Rs 291 lakh crore seen in mid-December of 2022. The market has seen an erosion of the entire market capitalisation gain seen between July to December i.e. 5 months, in only two months.
Also Read: Adani Enterprises, Uflex, ICICI Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 27
Along with Adani Group stocks, large-cap companies like Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Reliance, Asian Paints, and Hero Moto have seen a major drop in their market capitalisation value since mid-December. From the midcap space, Ambuja, ACC, Indiabulls Housing, Zee Ent, AB Fashion, USL, and HDFC AMC have recorded the biggest drop.
While Sensex and Nifty have closed Monday session in the red for the seventh straight day to record the longest losing streak in nearly four years, the financial-heavy Nifty Bank has staged a smart recovery from intra-day low, led by major banks including HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra, ICICI and SBI to close the session 400 points higher.
Midcaps though remain under pressure and in resultant market breadth remain firmly in favour of declines. On Monday, the NSE Advance-Decline ratio at the close is 1:4, which indicates one stock has advanced against the four losings.
Also Read: Domestic funds buy Macrotech, Aarti Industries sees FII accumulation - stocks that kept dealers busy on Monday
First Published: Feb 27, 2023 4:34 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!