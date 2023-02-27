BSE companies' market cap lowest in 8 months, investors lose Rs 10 lakh crore in 7 days

In today’s session, investors have lost a total market value of Rs 2 lakh crore with a major contribution in the drop coming from Adani Group companies, which saw the group value slipping below Rs 7 lakh crore.

In Monday's trading session, BSE companies cumulatively have a market capitalisation of Rs 258 lakh crore which is the lowest level seen since July of 2022.

In total, there has been an erosion of more than Rs 10 lakh crore in the last seven trading sessions and Rs 33 lakh crore from the record-high market capitalisation of Rs 291 lakh crore seen in mid-December of 2022. The market has seen an erosion of the entire market capitalisation gain seen between July to December i.e. 5 months, in only two months.

Along with Adani Group stocks, large-cap companies like Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Reliance, Asian Paints, and Hero Moto have seen a major drop in their market capitalisation value since mid-December. From the midcap space, Ambuja, ACC, Indiabulls Housing, Zee Ent, AB Fashion, USL, and HDFC AMC have recorded the biggest drop.

While Sensex and Nifty have closed Monday session in the red for the seventh straight day to record the longest losing streak in nearly four years, the financial-heavy Nifty Bank has staged a smart recovery from intra-day low, led by major banks including HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra, ICICI and SBI to close the session 400 points higher.