Brookfield India Real Estate Trust got listed at Rs 281.70 per unit, a premium of 2.44 percent to the issue price of Rs 275.00 per unit on the National Stock Exchange.

The Rs 3,800-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust was subscribed 7.9 times by investors during the three-day bidding period that ended on February 5. The offer received bids for 60.5 crore units against the IPO size of 7.62 crore units.

The portion set aside for institutional investors witnessed 4.8 times subscription and that of other investors was subscribed 11.7 times.

Brookfield REIT is the country's only 100 percent institutionally managed public, commercial real estate vehicle. It is offering 14 million square feet of its commercial portfolio in the REIT.