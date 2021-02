Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has finalised the share allotment of its initial public offer (IPO) that closed last week with a strong subscription. Brookfield REIT is India’s only 100 percent institutionally managed public, commercial real estate vehicle.

Here’s how investors can check their application status:

Through IPO registrar’s website: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

First, select either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID. Select ‘Brookfield India Real Estate Trust’ and then enter either ‘PAN Number’, ‘Application Number’ or ‘DP Client ID’ to know the application status.

Through BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

First, select ‘Equity’ and ‘Issue Name’, i.e. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust. Then enter ‘Application Number’ and ‘PAN Number’, and click on ‘Search’ button.

Investors who did not receive shares in the IPO will be refunded the money. Brookfield India will list its REIT units on both the exchanges, BSE and NSE, on February 17.

Brookfield India REIT IPO was subscribed 7.94 times during February 3-5. The offer has received bids for 60.5 crore units against the IPO size of 7.62 crore units. The portion set aside for institutional investors received 4.8 times subscription and that of other investors was subscribed 11.7 times.

The REIT owns an initial portfolio of four large campus format office parks which are located in Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata. It is offering 14 million square feet of its commercial portfolio in the REIT.

The company will utilise the proceeds of the issue for repayment or prepayment of the borrowings of the Asset SPVs and general corporate purposes. It is the third REIT IPO after Embassy Office Parks REIT in 2019 and Mindspace Business Parks REIT in 2020.

Analysts believe that the oversubscription of Brookfield REIT demonstrates investors' confidence in India's commercial real estate segment.