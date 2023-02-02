Brokerages see limited risk for PSU banks having exposure to Adani group entities

Despite the sharp decline in value of PSU bank stocks having exposure to Adani group companies, brokerages are of the view that these banks have limited exposure to Adani entities as they have strong cash flow coming for them.

Adani group stocks have been routed following Hindenburg’s scathing report that alleged accounting fraud and stock manipulation in the conglomerate. As a result, PSU banks lost between 6% and 13% in value over the last one week.

As per a CLSA report, most banks have indicated that they have largely financed strong cash-flow based entities of the Adani group. The report says that private banks based on FY24 figures have an exposure of about 0.3 percent of loans and around 1.5 percent of their networth, while PSU banks have an exposure of about 0.7 percent of loans and 6 percent of their networth.

Financial services Jefferies had also written a note on exposure of banks to Adani group and they say that the consolidated debt of Adani group is about Rs 1.6 lakh crore, ex of shareholder sub-debt. It adds that debt to EBITDA is down to 3.2x in FY22 from 4.3x in FY16.

So diversification of borrowing mix has cut the Indian bank exposure to the entity which is now at about 33 percent of debt or about 0.5 percent of the sector loans. Jefferies further adds that they see limited or low risk for the banks as debt to the Adani group forms about 0.5 percent to 0.7 percent for PSU banks and about 0.3 percent for the private lenders.