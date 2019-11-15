#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Brokerages remain positive on Bharti Airtel despite record Q2 loss; stock rises 9%

Updated : November 15, 2019 12:27 PM IST

The stock rose as much as 9 percent intraday to Rs 395.45 as brokerages remained positive on the stock despite weak results.
while UBS and Citi maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock, Credit Suisse raised its target price for the stock. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley was 'equal-weight' on the stock.
The company made a provision of Rs 28,450 crore, more than 92 percent of the overall charge for exceptional items, after the Supreme Court ruling.
