Brokerages remain positive on Bharti Airtel despite record Q2 loss; stock rises 9%
Updated : November 15, 2019 12:27 PM IST
The stock rose as much as 9 percent intraday to Rs 395.45 as brokerages remained positive on the stock despite weak results.
while UBS and Citi maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock, Credit Suisse raised its target price for the stock. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley was 'equal-weight' on the stock.
The company made a provision of Rs 28,450 crore, more than 92 percent of the overall charge for exceptional items, after the Supreme Court ruling.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more