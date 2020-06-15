  • SENSEX
Brokerages raise target price for M&M post Q4 earnings; stock up 10% in 2 days

Updated : June 15, 2020 11:56 AM IST

Global brokerages CLSA, Nomura and Jefferies increased their target price for the stock post Q4 numbers.
Nomura maintained Buy rating and raised its target raised to Rs 611 from Rs 501 per share as it believes that the company will be the beneficiary of the government’s focus on rural areas.
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rose nearly 10 percent in 2 days after reporting its March quarter numbers.
