The interest in the pharmaceutical space continues to spike as many brokerages have given the sector a thumbs up in recent times. Top of the upgrade, is Aurobindo Pharma that has seen a slew of rating and target price revisions after US FDA revoked the ‘Voluntary Action Initiated’ status for its Hyderabad unit.

Swiss brokerage Credit Suisse in fact upgraded Aurobindo from an Underperform to a Neutral rating hiking the target price to Rs 665 versus Rs 345 earlier. According to Credit Suisse, the recent US FDA clearance is a positive surprise and it should significantly boost the company’s approval momentum.

The brokerage has raised the FY21E EPS By 13 percent to Rs 48.6 and FY22E EPS by 14 percent to 51.3. However, they have only upgraded the stock to Neutral due to factors such as one of their largest drugs Ertapenem seeing increased competition and rising R&D spend.

JP Morgan has revised their target price to Rs 650 versus Rs 450 earlier maintaining its Neutral rating. They believe the company’s diversified business in the US limits the downside risk from an adverse outcome in any one unit. However, they are cautious about EPS growth lagging historical performance due to elevated R&D spend.

Emkay and Prabhudas Liladhar have also upgraded the stock. Emkay has now categorized it as a Buy from Hold with a new target price of Rs 786 as they believe the regulatory risk has receded. Emkay points out that the past two months US FDA has classified two key plants as VAI – Unit VIII & Unit IV which is a change in trajectory over CY19 which saw an adverse classification in four plants.

Prabhudas Liladhar has upgraded Aurobindo to Accumulate from Hold with a Target Price of Rs 702 versus Rs 566 earlier. According to them the VAI status is positive and surprising and there have been two reasons to help Aurobindo for a favourable outcome. One, a faster expansion of the US drug shortage list due to COVID-19 and two, Aurobindo is among the four large generic injectable suppliers in US.

Kotak also has a similar take on Aurobindo. Kotak has an Add rating with a new Target Price of Rs 690 and believes that the Unit IV VAI is partly aided by the ‘ongoing demand surge and product shortages in the US for critical care injectable products’. They point out that with other facilities such as UNIT X and Eugia also cleared 90 percent of Aurobindo’s pipeline is not de-risked.

Macquarie On Other Pharma Stocks

Macquarie has expressed its optimism on stocks such as Dr Reddys, Cipla and Sun Pharma. The brokerage which prefers Dr Reddys and Cipla within the large-cap space, has maintained an outperform rating on both.

Macquarie has hiked its Target Price on Dr Reddys to Rs 4200 versus Rs 3385 earlier. They expect efforts on rationalisation of cost and asset utilisation to boost cash generation. For Cipla, they have revised their Target Price to Rs 660 versus Rs 535 earlier. Cipla’s recalibrated strategy demonstrates its focus on domestic prescription and US generic and specialty portfolio.