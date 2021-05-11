Brokerage calls on UltraTech Cement: Credit Suisse, CLSA, Goldman Sachs and more
Updated : May 11, 2021 09:08 AM IST
UltraTech Cement, the Aditya Birla group cement maker, reported a 45.2 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,774.13 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on account of reversal of deferred tax liabilities. The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 3,236.85 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing. Brokerages were mixed on UltraTech Cement. While credit Suisse raised its target, CLSA cut it. Here is what brokerages have to say about UltraTech Cement after the earnings: