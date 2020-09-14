Market Broader markets rally after new Sebi rules; Nifty Midcap up 3%, Nifty Smallcap jumps 5% Updated : September 14, 2020 01:10 PM IST The Nifty Midcap 100 index surged over 3 percent post the announcement while the Nifty Smallcap index rallied over 5 percent. Among individual stocks, City Union Bank and Syngene surged over 10 percent Centrum Broking believes that this regulation change is going to be a game-changer for the Indian markets. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply