Market Broader markets outperform benchmarks; are midcaps more attractive than largecaps now? Updated : August 18, 2020 02:14 PM IST Just in the last month the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices outperformed benchmarks, rising 9 percent and 12 percent According to a report by Axis Securities, midcaps are now looking more attractive versus large caps. "We continue to believe that allocation to mid and small caps will result in decent returns over the next 12 months," Axis Securities added. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply