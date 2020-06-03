Britannia's shares hit 52-week high post double-digit Q4 net profit

Britannia's share price rallied 6 percent on Wednesday after the FMCG major reported a double-digit consolidated net profit growth in the March quarter ended 2020.

The stock hit a 52-week high at Rs 3,658.95 per share on the NSE. The shares traded nearly 6 percent to Rs 3,655. In fact, the stock has jumped 76.5 percent since its March lows.

The popular biscuits brand in the March quarter posted a net revenue growth of 2.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,867.7 crore as its sales took a hit due to the nationwide lockdown.

Consolidated net profit surged 26 percent YoY to Rs 374.75 crore as against Rs 297.23 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. The net profit grew on the back of lower effective tax rate (down 45 percent YoY).

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4.1 percent YoY to Rs 454.28 crore and margin expanded 24 basis points to 15.84 percent in quarter ended March 2020 as compared to year-ago.

In April, the company declared an interim dividend of Rs 35 per share for the financial year 2019-20.

The investors were worried about the recoverability of the comany's inter-corporate deposits in businesses like real estate and aviation, which have witnessed massive liquidity issues.

However, the company sources said that exposure to group companies hasn’t increased. In fact, they’re also expecting recovery from the investments made in GoAir shortly. Fresh long term investments, as per the company, have been made in NCDs of various companies. Eg. Tata, Kotak, HDFC, Bajaj, etc.

"After 9 months of moderate growth, we started to see growths coming back in the first 2 months of this quarter which was then hit by COVID-19 & lockdown in March impacting the revenue & net profit growth by an estimated 7-10 percent," said Varun Berry, Managing Director said.

"Our drive on cost efficiencies, reduction in wastages and ability to leverage fixed costs helped us improve the shape of business and record increase in operating profit during the quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic," Berry said.

Valuation-wise, the company is not available at a cheap P/E anymore. At Rs 3500, Britannia is hovering around an all-time high. It trades at 56 times FY21e P/E and 49 times FY22e P/E.