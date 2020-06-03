  • SENSEX
Britannia's shares hit 52-week high post double-digit Q4 net profit

Updated : June 03, 2020 09:52 AM IST

Britannia's share price rallied 6 percent on Wednesday after the FMCG major reported a double-digit consolidated net profit growth in the March quarter ended 2020. 
The popular biscuits brand in the March quarter posted a net revenue growth of 2.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,867.7 crore as its sales took a hit due to the nationwide lockdown. 
The stock has jumped 76.5 percent since its March lows.
