Britannia's croissant business crosses Rs 100 crore revenue mark in FY23

Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd ended at Rs 4,320.00, up by Rs 75.80, or 1.79 percent on the BSE.
Leading bakery foods company Britannia Industries Ltd on Thursday said its Treat Croissant business has crossed Rs 100 crore in revenues in this financial year, within a year of its national roll-out across the country.
Treat Croissant is manufactured at Britannia’s own manufacturing facility and the recipe has been customised to cater to the Indian palette.
Varun Berry, executive vice chairman, and managing director of Britannia Industries said the company continues to make steady progress on snacking business in line with the vision to be a responsible global total foods company.
Through Treat Croissant, Britannia aims to bring world-class product experiences to consumers at affordable prices, the company said.
Berry said, "We will be looking to develop the nascent category through consumer-led franchise building and popular flavour extensions. Our target is to hit the Rs 300 crore mark in three years."
Yudhishter Shringi, chief business officer, of adjacency business, Britannia Industries, said, "The growing adoption of Indian consumers to western food trends along with the increasing demand for ready-to-eat snacks, especially among GenZ and millennials’ indicate that Treat Croissants is positioned to grow significantly."
