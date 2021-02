The share price of Britannia Industries declined over two percent in early trade on Monday after the company reported its December quarter earnings. The company’s net profit beat estimates, but brokerages flagged concerns over slow volume growth.

The company’s net profit in Q3FY21 rose 22.4 percent to Rs 452.6 crore from Rs 368.9 crore, while revenue from operations increased by 6.1 percent to Rs 3,165.6 crore from Rs 2,983.6 crore, YoY.

Here’s what brokerages have to say on the company’s Q3 earnings:

CLSA

"Britannia Industries reported below-expected top-line growth of about 6 percent YoY while earnings growth of 22 percent YoY was in line with expectations. We see domestic growth of about 5 percent with about 4 percent volume growth YoY, with market share gains," CLSA said.

CLSA maintained its Outperform rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,100 per share.

Nomura

Nomura maintained a Buy rating on the stock with the target at Rs 4,745 per share. It is of the view that Britannia’s volume miss was offset by enduring margin strength.

"The sequential moderation in demand was largely expected given increased mobility. The slower-than-expected volume growth in traditional biscuit products remains a key risks," Nomura said.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley maintained Overweight call on the stock with a target of Rs 4,287 per share. The brokerage said that the company’s Q3 topline was a miss but higher margin drove earnings beat.

"Britannia witnessed significant inflation in palm oil prices, which was neutralised by accelerating cost efficiencies," Morgan Stanley said.

Credit Suisse

The brokerage house maintained a Neutral rating with the target price of Rs 3,620 per share. It believes that the gains made during the COVID lockdown didn’t sustain.

"The margin expanded again but moderation was expected ahead. The company was set up for a weak H1FY22 on YoY basis," Credit Suisse said.

Motilal Oswal

"The company has gained market share over the last several quarters. Essentials were at elevated demand levels at the beginning of the year due to pantry up-stocking, which started to normalise with the diversification of the purchase basket of consumers," Motilal Oswal said.

The broking house has a Neutral call on the stock.

At 10:50 am, the shares of Britannia Industries were trading 1.93 percent lower at Rs 3,473.00 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 1.32 percent gain in the benchmark Sensex.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.