Britannia, ONGC, Titan and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on the first trading day of the week amid positive cues from global markets.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 4,400 with a stop loss at Rs 4,300

Buy ONGC for a target of Rs 144 with a stop loss at Rs 138

Sell Firstsource Solutions for a target of Rs 91 with a stop loss at Rs 101

Sell IndiaMART for a target of Rs 3,900 with a stop loss at Rs 4,200

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy HCL Technologies with a stop under Rs 1,020

Buy Titan with a stop under Rs 2,450

Sell Crompton Greaves Consumer with a stop above Rs 352

Buy Alkem Laboratories with a stop under Rs 3,000