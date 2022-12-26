Britannia, ONGC, Titan and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on the first trading day of the week amid positive cues from global markets.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 4,400 with a stop loss at Rs 4,300
Buy ONGC for a target of Rs 144 with a stop loss at Rs 138
Sell Firstsource Solutions for a target of Rs 91 with a stop loss at Rs 101
Sell IndiaMART for a target of Rs 3,900 with a stop loss at Rs 4,200
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy HCL Technologies with a stop under Rs 1,020
Buy Titan with a stop under Rs 2,450
Sell Crompton Greaves Consumer with a stop above Rs 352
Buy Alkem Laboratories with a stop under Rs 3,000
