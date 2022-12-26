English
Britannia, ONGC, Titan and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh  Dec 26, 2022 9:20:00 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on the first trading day of the week amid positive cues from global markets.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 4,400 with a stop loss at Rs 4,300
Buy ONGC for a target of Rs 144 with a stop loss at Rs 138
Sell Firstsource Solutions for a target of Rs 91 with a stop loss at Rs 101
Sell IndiaMART for a target of Rs 3,900 with a stop loss at Rs 4,200
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy HCL Technologies with a stop under Rs 1,020
Buy Titan with a stop under Rs 2,450
Sell Crompton Greaves Consumer with a stop above Rs 352
Buy Alkem Laboratories with a stop under Rs 3,000
