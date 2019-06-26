This large cap FMCG stock has returned over 1600% in the last 10 years

Britannia Industries' shares have corrected by over 11 percent year-to-date, but the large-cap FMCG stock has given a whopping over 1600 percent return in the last 10 years.

Compared to Britannia, the 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex has returned around 167 percent during the same period.

To put things into perspective, an investment of Rs 1 lakh in the biscuits maker's stock at Rs 155.07 per share on June 26, 2009 would have roughly translated into a return of Rs 17.58 lakh.

The stock quoted at Rs 2,726.05 on the BSE, down by 2.86 percent, at 11.16 am.

In the last five years, Britannia has returned over 464 percent compared to the Sensex's nearly 58 percent gain.

The last one year has seen Britannia Industries' shares correct by 9 percent amid a general slowdown in the consumption sector. During the same period, the BSE frontline index has surged 11.34 percent.

India's leading biscuits and bakery products maker had reported an 11.82 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 294.27 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 263.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 2,860.75 crore as against Rs 2,581.93 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

For the fiscal ended March 2019, the company's net profit was at Rs 1,155.46 crore as against Rs 1,003.96 crore, up 15 percent.

Total income from operations for FY19 was at Rs 11,261.12 crore as against Rs 10,156.47 crore in FY18.

