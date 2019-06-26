Market
This large cap FMCG stock has returned over 1600% in the last 10 years
Updated : June 26, 2019 01:43 PM IST
Compared to Britannia, the 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex has returned just over 167 percent during the same period.
In the last five years, Britannia has returned over 464 percent compared to the Sensex's nearly 58 percent gain.
The last one year has seen Britannia Industries' shares correct by 9 percent amid a general slowdown in the consumption sector.
