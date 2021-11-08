Britannia Industries shares up 2% ahead of Q2 results; here's what analysts expect

The Britannia Industries stock soared nearly 2 percent on Monday ahead of the company’s result for the quarter ended September 30. The FMCG major will declare its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal later in the day.

Analysts are not hopeful of a very good set of earnings compared on an annual basis because, during the same period last year, a lot of hoarding was witnessed owing to lockdowns imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the same period, last year, Britannia had reported a volume growth of 9 percent.

In the September 30 ended a quarter of the previous fiscal year, Britannia had posted consolidated revenues of Rs 3,419 crore with profit after tax (PAT) coming in at Rs 498 crore. Meanwhile, the company had reported a 29 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 387 crore for Q1FY22 as against Rs 543 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal.

According to analysts, Britannia ’s total income in Q2FY22 is expected to rise 4 percent to Rs 3,560 crore, and the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to decline by about 12 percent to Rs 595 crore.

The margins are likely to be close to 17 percent as against 20 percent in the same quarter last year, they said. This, on the back of sharp inflation in raw material prices, palm oil in particular.

The biscuit maker’s net profit is likely to decline by around 13 percent and it may record a 4 percent revenue growth, largely led by volume growth of around 4-5 percent.

At 2:22 pm, Britannia shares were up 1.83 percent trading at Rs 3716.80 apiece on the BSE whereas they jumped 1.80 percent on the NSE to trade at Rs 3,718.45 apiece.