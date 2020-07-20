Britannia Industries shares hit fresh 52-week high post robust Q1 earnings

The share price of Britannia Industries surged over 5 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high on Monday after the company reported robust earnings for the quarter ended June 2020 with strong volume growth.

The stock hit a new 52-week high of Rs 3,985 apiece after gaining 5.30 percent on the BSE. At 12:39 pm, the stock was trading 4.34 percent higher at Rs 3,948.30 per share.

Britannia Industries reported a 117 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 542.6 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as against a net profit of Rs 248.64 crore in the same period last year. The net profit beat CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 395 crore.

The company's revenue from operations during the quarter rose 26.7 percent to Rs 3,420.7 crore as against Rs 2,700.35 crore, YoY. Revenue was higher than estimates of Rs 3,255 crore.

Britannia's volume growth was at 22 percent against estimates of 18-20 percent.

Speaking on the performance of the company, Varun Berry, MD, Britannia Industries, told CNBC-TV18 that things were looking "reasonably good" and the company was producing at full capacity.

Berry said the absence of street food had led to increased consumption of biscuits by households.

Brokerage CLSA noted that the company's management was optimistic about sustaining double-digit category growth in the near term while medium-term growth is likely to taper down.

“The company will look to retain near-term cost optimization benefits but some will return to normal levels. Capturing near-term tailwinds, we lift our earnings forecast for 2021 by 18 percent,” CLSA said in a note.

The brokerage sees sales and earnings CAGRs of 12 percent and 17 percent over the next three years. Its valuation, at a 45x 22CL PE, captures most of the tailwinds and offers limited upside, it added.

CLSA retained its 'Outperform' rating on the stock but raised the target price target to Rs 4,200 from Rs 3,900 earlier.

Angel Broking says that Britannia Industries has an overall distribution reach of 5.5 million outlets. The company has narrowed the gap with the No. 1 player. The gap with the largest distributed brand is now just 0.8 million outlets which it expects to bridge soon and thereby become the largest player over the medium to long term.

The brokerage maintained an 'Accumulate' rating on the stock with a TP of Rs 4,220 per share.