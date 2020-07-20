  • SENSEX
Britannia Industries shares hit fresh 52-week high post robust Q1 earnings

Updated : July 20, 2020 12:59 PM IST

The share price of Britannia Industries surged over 5 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high on Monday.
Britannia Industries reported a 117 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 542.6 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
