Britannia Industries re-appoints Varun Berry as executive vice-chairman and MD

Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd ended at Rs 4,625.65, up by Rs 40.90, or 0.89 percent on the BSE.

Leading bakery foods company Britannia Industries Ltd on Friday said it has re-appointed Varun Berry as executive vice-chairman and managing director of the company from April 1, 2024.

"The board of directors, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the re-appointment of Varun Berry, as the executive vice-chairman and managing director of the company for a period of five years with effect April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2029, subject to the approval of the members of the company," it said in an exchange filing.

Berry holds a graduate degree in Engineering (BE Mechanical) from Panjab University. He has an experience of over 32 years with premier companies like Hindustan Unilever and Pepsico, both in India and overseas, and a successful track record in leading startups, turnarounds, joint ventures and growth businesses.