High wheat and milk inflation pushes CLSA to downgrade Britannia

CLSA does not expect any further price hikes in the next financial year, but expects double-digit revenue growth on the back of rural distributions and volumes.

Brokerage firm CLSA has downgraded FMCG major Britannia to sell from its earlier rating of underperform. The revised price target of Rs 4,060 implies a potential downside of 8 percent from Friday's closing.

CLSA believes most of Britannia's revenue growth in the current financial year has been due to pricing, it expects strong volume-led double-digit revenue growth in the next financial year due to increased rural distribution and market share gains.

However, the firm sees downside risk to consensus margin estimates amidst high milk and wheat inflation with low-cost inventory being used up.

"We believe more than 30 percent run-up in the stock price over the past year limits the upside and looming margin pressures are a negative with better options available in staples," the firm wrote its note.

CLSA does not expect any further price hikes in the next financial year, but expects double-digit revenue growth on the back of rural distributions and volumes.

Britannia has seen market share gains for 39 straight quarters and while some of these gains have been on the back of it taking market share from the second largest player, a large part of the gain has been on the back of enhanced distribution in rural areas, according to CLSA.

"We believe these market share gains are sustainable as both retailers and consumers are generally sticky once they have made the shift," the firm wrote in its note.

Britannia managing to maintain its EBITDA margin despite rising milk and wheat prices, CLSA sees a downside risk to consensus margin estimates as prices will continue to rise despite the recent correction post the government intervention.

CLSA may be positive on Britannia's long-term outlook, margin pressure and valuation constraints restrict any potential upside. The firm has also cut Britannia's earnings estimates from the current until financial year 2025 by 1-11 percent.

Shares of Britannia are trading 1.6 percent lower at Rs 4,342.