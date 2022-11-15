    English
    market Newsstocks News

    Britannia Industries, ACC, DLF and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    By Sangam Singh

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Tuesday tracking strength across global markets.

    Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
    Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 4,225 with a stop loss at Rs 4,050
    Buy Birlasoft for a target of Rs 300 with a stop loss at Rs 278
    Buy Exide Industries for a target of Rs 190 with a stop loss at Rs 175
    Sell Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 3,420-3,415 with a stop loss at Rs 3,566
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy ACC with a stop loss at Rs 2,350
    Buy DLF with a stop loss at Rs 395
    Sell Jubilant Food with a stop loss at Rs 570
    Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss at Rs 81
     
