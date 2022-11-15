Britannia Industries, ACC, DLF and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Tuesday tracking strength across global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 4,225 with a stop loss at Rs 4,050

Buy Birlasoft for a target of Rs 300 with a stop loss at Rs 278

Buy Exide Industries for a target of Rs 190 with a stop loss at Rs 175

Sell Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 3,420-3,415 with a stop loss at Rs 3,566

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy ACC with a stop loss at Rs 2,350

Buy DLF with a stop loss at Rs 395

Sell Jubilant Food with a stop loss at Rs 570

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss at Rs 81