Britannia Industries, ACC, DLF and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Tuesday tracking strength across global markets.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 4,225 with a stop loss at Rs 4,050
Buy Birlasoft for a target of Rs 300 with a stop loss at Rs 278
Buy Exide Industries for a target of Rs 190 with a stop loss at Rs 175
Sell Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 3,420-3,415 with a stop loss at Rs 3,566
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy ACC with a stop loss at Rs 2,350
Buy DLF with a stop loss at Rs 395
Sell Jubilant Food with a stop loss at Rs 570
Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss at Rs 81
