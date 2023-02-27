homemarket Newsstocks NewsBrigade Group to expand its managed office brand by doubling seats in the next financial year

Brigade Group to expand its managed office brand by doubling seats in the next financial year

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 27, 2023 4:55:09 PM IST (Published)

The Bengaluru-headquartered realty developer plans to expand BuzzWorks across Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, and GIFT City, Gujarat.  

Leading realty developer Brigade Enterprises has announced the expansion plan for its office brand BuzzWorks with an aim to double seats in the fiscal year 2024. Brigade currently has 2,400 seats with around 99.5 percent occupancy at BuzzWorks locations across the country.

The Bengaluru-headquartered realty developer plans to expand BuzzWorks across Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, and GIFT City, Gujarat.


The company said that in the post-pandemic period, 25 percent of the office leased market is taken by managed office or flexible office players.

The company’s latest offering, BuzzWorks at Brigade Tech Park, at Whitefield in Bengaluru will have 750 seats. It is located at one of Bengaluru’s major micro markets and comes with a host of amenities including a gym, swimming pool, and library.

The company conceptualised BuzzWorks as a value-added service for its clients who were looking for flexible office spaces. The objective was to provide the tenant with a one-stop-shop solution for all their requirements.

The company expects strong growth in terms of residential bookings to continue in the fourth quarter of the current financial year. Earlier this month, speaking to CNBC-TV18 about the company's outlook for the fourth quarter, Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises, said, “We are pretty happy with how quarter three has turned out and we continue to see this trend for the fourth quarter as well.”

The company is seeing good trends in the January-March quarter and has lined up many launches in this period, according to Shankar.

Shares of Brigade Enterprises closed 2.43 percent higher at Rs 378 on the BSE on Monday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
