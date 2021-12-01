Bridging valuation gap with ICICI Bank a difficult journey for Axis Bank: CLSA

Brokerage firm CLSA expects multiples to increase for both banks - Axis Bank and ICICI Bank . But it also cautioned that bridging the franchise gap and hence the valuation gap for Axis Bank will be a gradual and difficult journey ahead.

"We maintain buy on both ICICI and Axis Bank and our PTs imply +50 percent upside on both names. We don’t expect the multiple gaps to expand more between ICICI and Axis Bank, but franchise improvement for Axis Bank will be a gradual journey," CLSA said in a note to clients.

The brokerage's target price for ICICI Bank's stock is Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,080 for Axis Bank . At 12:06 pm, the former was trading at Rs 731.35 and the latter was trading at Rs 679.35 on the BSE.

According to the foreign brokerage, on a relative basis, ICICI Bank’s improvement is sharper with return on risk-weighted assets now being just 10-

20 basis points lower than HDFC Bank ’s.

"Relatively, Axis Bank has lagged and it needs to improve its customer franchise, cost of funds and opex gap to narrow the valuation gap," the brokerage added.

In the past three months, ICICI Bank shares are up over 1 percent whereas those of Axis Bank has fallen 15 percent. Year-To-Date, the former gained 36 percent while the latter is up 9 percent.

Fundamentally speaking, Axis Bank’s franchise is a notch below ICICI Bank or HDFC Bank, especially in the corporate salary segment. Further, Axis Bank has a weak retail term-deposit franchise, which it has been correcting in the past 2-3 years, CLSA pointed out.

ICICI Bank’s net interest margin - an amount that a bank is earning in interest on loans compared to the amount it is paying in interest on deposits - is 50-60 basis points higher than FY15 levels. This is in comparison to Axis Bank witnessing a 10 basis points improvement.

On the liabilities front, ICICI Bank was materially behind Axis Bank with 50 basis points higher cost of funds in FY1. And now ICICI Bank’s cost of funds is 25 basis points lower, CLSA noted.

The key difference is in the franchise and bridging net interest margin. Cost gap will be crucial as well, CLSA has repeatedly highlighted in the note.

Another difference that the brokerage pointed at was that the management talent for Axis Bank needed to be brought from outside while banks such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have had senior management transition from

within the ranks.

CLSA said there is a big upside in both lenders but it will be a difficult journey for Axis Bank to catch up with ICICI Bank.

Earlier this week, Gautam Shah, Founder and Chief Strategist at Goldilocks Premium Research said, "If one has to play banks, it is State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank."

“I want to wait to see the market stabilise before I can get into the PSU names but the other three names I mentioned look far more lucrative on the charts,” Shah had said.