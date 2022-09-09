Brahmastra disappointing initial reviews hit PVR and Inox stocks hard

The film had strong pre-booking with PVR cinemas selling over 1,00,000 tickets for the Ayan Mukerji directorial film before the release as critics and fans were hyped up to see Brahmastra. Now the initial reviews by fans and critics on social media turned against the movie have taken away the hopes of the box office revival.

As the first edition to the Astroverse Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released on September 9, stocks of multiplex platforms PVR, INOX Leisure and Cineline dipped after the critics and audience came out disappointed.

Brahmastra, Ayan Mukherjee's Rs 410 crore eight-year-long quest starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt released on Friday. Stocks of PVR and INOX slipped more than 7 percent each from highs after rallying by 7-10 percent over the past two weeks on reports that said Brahmastra had garnered good pre-bookings.

Shares of PVR were down by 5.31 percent, and INOX Leisure was down by 5.75 percent at the time of writing. PVR shareholders and creditors are scheduled to meet on October 11 to consider a merger with INOX. The boards of the country's largest multiplex chain operators approved an all-stock merger to create a film exhibition entity with a network of over 1,500 screens in March.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra had strong pre-bookings, with PVR cinemas selling over 1,00,000 tickets before the release. But initial reviews on social media have taken away the hopes of a box office revival.

What do critics have to say?

Before the release, film trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted about being hyped up about Brahmastra but called it ‘disappointing’ after watching it.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan said Brahmastra missed the target. Trade analyst Atul Mohan said Brahmastra missed the target.

Echoing the same emotions, freelance critic Vishal Agarwal who saw the movie in the ‘first-day first show’ because of the hype, said that Brahmastra will be another Thugs of Hindustan that opens well because of the hype but will fall massively after the first day.

“I went to the hall being all excited and left the hall feeling disappointed. The VFX and all is amazing, but the story, the dialogues and the character arcs are just disappointing,” added Agarwal.

He said the movie was expected to break the dry spell at the box office for Bollywood, but it would be hard for it to cover up its massive budget. “They had everything from great star cast to strong marketing, but I don’t think anything can save Brahmastra from falling,” added Agarwal.

Also read: September may be a washout month for Bollywood if moviegoers ditch Brahmastra too

Brahmastra was already struggling due to the controversy surrounding boycotting the movie. But the movie was the last big hope for Bollywood this year.

Bollywood's dry spell has been on for quite a while, with July 2022 seeing total box office collections of Rs 270 crore, while August was even arider with collections of Rs 142 crore.

Karan Taurani of Elara Securities told CNBC Aawaz that box office revenue could be expected to decline 45 percent for the second quarter of the financial year 2022 as compared to the pre-COVID times.