BPCL to raise Rs 18,000 crore via rights issue; shares rise 2%

BPCL to raise Rs 18,000 crore via rights issue; shares rise 2%
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 4:37:38 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of BPCL settled 2.11 percent higher at Rs 365.85 apiece on the NSE ahead of the company's board meeting. The stock dipped 2 percent in the last five trading sessions while it jumped 10 percent on a year-to-date basis

The board of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) met on Wednesday to approve the proposal for raising up to Rs 18,000 crore. The capital will be raised by way of issue of equity shares on rights issue basis to eligible equity shareholders of the corporation as on the record date, which will be notified subsequently, the company said in a filing to BSE.

Shares of BPCL settled 2.11 percent higher at Rs 365.85 apiece on the NSE ahead of the company's board meeting. The stock dipped 2 percent in the last five trading sessions while it jumped 10 percent on a year-to-date basis. In the last one year, BPCL shares gained 15.63 percent.


The state-run fuel retailer last week informed bourses that its board of directors would meet on June 28 to consider a proposal for raising of funds through various means including rights issue.

