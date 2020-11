The share price of BPCL slipped on Tuesday as Reliance Industries as well as supermajors Saudi Aramco, BP and Total did not make any bid in the stake sale.

The stock fell as much as 5 percent to Rs 392.10 apiece on the NSE. At 9:29 am, the shares were trading 4 percent lower quoting at Rs 396.

Finance Minister in a tweet said, "Strategic disinvestment of BPCL now moves to the second stage after multiple expressions of interest have been received."

However, the numbers of bids received or the names of the bidders have not been disclosed. Separately, four industry officials said 3-4 bids have been put in.

The government will sell a 53 percent stake in the oil marketing company.

Reliance Industries, which was considered a potential bidder as BPCL would have added 22 percent fuel market share to its fledgling retail business and made it the nation's number one oil refiner, did not put in an expression of interest (EoI) at the close of the deadline on Monday, reported PTI.

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), which had been keen to enter the world's fastest-growing fuel market, too did not put in an EoI, said the report.

If the privatisation process of BPCL goes through, it will be the first privatisation under the watch of Narendra Modi government since it came to power over six years ago.

(With PTI inputs)

(Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)