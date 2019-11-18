#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

BPCL shares rise over 4% as govt targets stake sale by March 2020

Updated : November 18, 2019 11:04 AM IST

BPCL shares rose as much as 4.36 percent to Rs 528 per share intraday on the BSE.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is aiming to complete the sale of state-run companies Air India and BPCL.
BPCL shares rise over 4% as govt targets stake sale by March 2020
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Aramco IPO: Saudi Arabia seeks $1.7 trillion in valuation

Aramco IPO: Saudi Arabia seeks $1.7 trillion in valuation

Saudi Aramco IPO set to get highest ever valuation, up to $1.7 trillion

Saudi Aramco IPO set to get highest ever valuation, up to $1.7 trillion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV