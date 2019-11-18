Market
BPCL shares rise over 4% as govt targets stake sale by March 2020
Updated : November 18, 2019 11:04 AM IST
BPCL shares rose as much as 4.36 percent to Rs 528 per share intraday on the BSE.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is aiming to complete the sale of state-run companies Air India and BPCL.
