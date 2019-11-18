BPCL shares rise over 4% as govt targets stake sale by March 2020

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) rallied over 4 percent in early trade on Monday after reports that the government is aiming to sell their stake in the company by March 2020. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is aiming to complete the stake sale of BPCL.

BPCL shares rose as much as 4.36 percent to Rs 528 per share intraday on the BSE. At 10:15 AM, shares of BPCL gained 2.59 percent to Rs 519.65 per share.

Global brokerage Morgan Stanley maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 571 per share. According to the brokerage house, the stake sale to a non-SOE could significantly re-rate sector multiples and could unlock $15-25 billion value for fuel marketers.

The stake sale should also reduce government intervention risk and improve marketing margins, Morgan Stanley added.

The privatisation of the national carrier and oil refiner is expected to help the government meet its divestment target of Rs 1 lakh crore in the current fiscal year.