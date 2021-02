The share price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) gained over 4 percent after the company reported strong earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, beating Street estimates.

The state-run oil marketer reported a 23.6 percent rise in the December quarter net profit at Rs 2,778 crore from Rs 2,248 crore in the September quarter. The company’s revenue increased 33.1 percent to Rs 66,731.5 crore from Rs 50,146.4 crore, QoQ.

The earnings were above CNBC-TV18's poll estimates as analysts had expected a net profit of Rs 2,279 crore, while revenue was seen at Rs 65,086 crore.

On the operational front, BPCL’s EBITDA rose 11.8 percent to Rs 4,306 crore from Rs 3,851 crore, sequentially, but EBITDA margin narrowed by 130 bps to 6.4 percent from 7.7 percent, QoQ. The operating performance also beat estimates.

Average gross refining margin stood at $2.9 a barrel.

Other income of the company during the quarter rose 165 percent to Rs 1,514.5 crore.

BPCL’s standalone refinery throughput in Q3FY21 increased 28.6 percent to 7.24 million metric tonnes from 5.63 million metric tonnes, QoQ. Sales rose 24 percent sequentially to 11.1 million metric tonnes.

The company’s board declared an interim dividend of Rs 16 per share.

At 10:30 am, the shares of BPCL were trading 1.66 percent higher at Rs 426.85 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 0.43 percent gain on the benchmark Sensex.