BPCL among top Nifty 50 gainers after analysts expect strong margin performance to continue

Nearly two-thirds of the analysts who track BPCL have expressed optimism over the stock's future prospects by reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock. Shares of BPCL are among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.

BPCL had reported a net profit jump of nearly 2.5 times on a sequential basis to Rs 6,477 crore in the March quarter, led by a recovery in fuel marketing margin. Revenue remained flat but came in ahead of expectations. Other parameters like net profit, operating profit and margin also surpassed consensus expectations.