BPCL Q2 results: Net profit jumps 79% to Rs 2,694.1 crore, beats estimates

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Friday posted a 79 percent increase in its net profit to Rs 2,694.1 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,501.5 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 1,869 crore for the quarter under review.

The company's revenue for the July-September quarter rose 15 percent to Rs 81,536.8 crore from Rs 70,921.3 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation (EBITDA) jumped 37.7 percent to Rs 4,477.8 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Rs 3,252.8 crore in Q2 September 2020. EBITDA margin stood at 5.5 percent in Q2 September 2021 as compared to 4.5 percent in Q2 September 2020.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of BPCL ended at Rs 417.75, down by Rs 3.25, or 0.77 percent on the BSE.