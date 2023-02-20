English
BPCL plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore through NCDs via private placement

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 20, 2023 4:34:22 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 326.00, down by Rs 5.70, or 1.72 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), the nation's second-biggest oil refining and fuel marketing company, on Monday said the company is planning to raise Rs 1,500 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in FY23.

"BPCL is planning to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore during the current financial year 2022-23 through private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures subject to market conditions," the company said in an exchange filing.
"The debentures are proposed to be listed on the Debt Market segment of BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. The details of the issue viz., class of investors, issue price, tenor, interest rate, etc. will depend on the market conditions which will be intimated on crystallization of the issue," the company said.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1747.01 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, down 36.67 percent from Rs 2,758.89 crore a year ago.
Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,33,347.51 crore, rising 13.48 percent from Rs 1,17,497.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
    X