Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) may sell a part of its stake in Petronet LNG and Indraprastha Gas (IGL) to shed its promoter status to obviate the need for its new owner to make open offers for the two gas companies, PTI reported quoting sources.

BPCL holds 12.5 percent of shareholding in India’s largest liquefied natural gas importer, Petronet, and a 22.5 percent stake in city gas retailer, IGL. It is a promoter of both the listed companies and holds board positions.

Analysts believe that this stake sale process is not as straightforward as indicated.

Antique Broking is of the view that the stake sale may be negative for IGL and Petronet LNG in the near-term.

Partial stake sale may not be good enough to shed promoter status. Any stake sale is likely to require amendments to AOA and a formal consent of co-promoters. This could delay the BPCL disinvestment process.

Selling IGL stake may not be as complicated as selling Petronet LNG stake, the brokerage said.

However, BPCL denied the reports and told CNBC-TV18 that it is not looking at selling stake in Petronet LNG and IGL.