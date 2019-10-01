#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
BPCL hits 52-week high on divestment, Shipping Corp up 13%, Concor gains 7.5%

Updated : October 01, 2019 11:06 AM IST

BPCL shares moved nearly 9 percent higher to hit the day's high at Rs 511.55 per share on NSE.
Shares of Shipping Corporation of India also surged 13 percent intra-day while Container Corporation of India gained 7.5 percent.
The final nod for each of the stake sales will come from the Finance Minister Sitharaman headed Alternate Mechanism.
