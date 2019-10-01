Market
BPCL hits 52-week high on divestment, Shipping Corp up 13%, Concor gains 7.5%
Updated : October 01, 2019 11:06 AM IST
BPCL shares moved nearly 9 percent higher to hit the day's high at Rs 511.55 per share on NSE.
Shares of Shipping Corporation of India also surged 13 percent intra-day while Container Corporation of India gained 7.5 percent.
The final nod for each of the stake sales will come from the Finance Minister Sitharaman headed Alternate Mechanism.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more