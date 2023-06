BPCL to consider fund raising via rights issue on June 28 - Shares of fuel refiner drop

BPCL reported a net profit of Rs 6,477.7 crore in the March quarter, up from Rs 2,501 crore in the year-ago period, led by a recovery in fuel marketing margins.

Shares of state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd . (BPCL) fell over two percent on Friday after it announced that it will hold a board meeting on June 28 to consider raising funds through a rights issue in a bid to achieve energy security targets.

In a disclosure to the stock exchanges on Thursday, the company said that its board of directors will consider the various modalities for capital infusion including rights issues for achieving energy transition, net zero, and energy security objectives.