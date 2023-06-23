BPCL to consider fund raising via rights issue on June 28 - Shares of fuel refiner drop

Live TV

In a disclosure to the stock exchanges on Thursday, the company said that its board of directors will consider the various modalities for capital infusion including rights issues for achieving energy transition, net zero, and energy security objectives.

A rights issue is an invitation to existing shareholders to buy additional new shares in the firm. This mechanism gives existing shareholders securities known as rights. With the rights, the shareholders can buy new shares at a discount to the current market price on a stated or a future date.