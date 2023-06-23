CNBC TV18
BPCL to consider fund raising via rights issue on June 28 - Shares of fuel refiner drop
Jun 23, 2023

BPCL reported a net profit of Rs 6,477.7 crore in the March quarter, up from Rs 2,501 crore in the year-ago period, led by a recovery in fuel marketing margins.

Shares of state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) fell over two percent on Friday after it announced that it will hold a board meeting on June 28 to consider raising funds through a rights issue in a bid to achieve energy security targets.

In a disclosure to the stock exchanges on Thursday, the company said that its board of directors will consider the various modalities for capital infusion including rights issues for achieving energy transition, net zero, and energy security objectives.


A rights issue is an invitation to existing shareholders to buy additional new shares in the firm. This mechanism gives existing shareholders securities known as rights. With the rights, the shareholders can buy new shares at a discount to the current market price on a stated or a future date.

X