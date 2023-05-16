BPCL board approves Rs 49,000 crore capex for ethylene cracker project at Bina refinery

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 362.30, up by Rs 5.30, or 1.48 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Tuesday said its board has approved the ethylene cracker project at Bina Refinery including downstream petrochemical plants and expansion of the refinery with capital expenditure of approximately Rs 49,000 crore.

Also, the board has approved the setting up of two 50 MW wind power plants for captive consumption, one at Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh and another at Mumbai refinery in Maharashtra, the company said in an exchange release.

The total project cost for two 50 MW wind power plants is approximately Rs 978 crore (Rs 489 crore for each project), it said.