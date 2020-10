How would you like to multiply your money over 40 times over the next 10 years— mathematically 4 times a year? Interested? Here’s something to chew on. We sifted through the current list of BSE-500 index companies to identify those that delivered exceptional returns to shareholders. We narrowed down to five stocks whose prices multiplied by 43 to 50 times since September 2010. That is a 10-year CAGR of between 45-53 percent!

Stock Price Growth Company Name Sep-10 Sep-20 10 Yr CAGR Times (x) Bajaj Finance Ltd. 75.16 3278.6 45.87 43.6 Relaxo Footwears Ltd.* 14.99 666.65 52.45 44.5 Astral Poly Technik Ltd. 28.67 1224.8 45.57 42.7 Ajanta Pharma Ltd. 32.21 1613.6 47.90 50.1 Atul Ltd. 141.95 6187 45.86 43.6

A clear growth strategy

It isn’t every day that you walk away after reading a company’s annual report without some doubt and worries about its future. A perusal of the annual reports of Ajanta Pharma and Atul over the years leaves you feeling more than a little sanguine. A key reason for this is the management’s clarity on the growth strategy for the business.

We’ll share some slices from the annual reports of the companies as we go along, but first, let’s quickly understand what these two companies do.

Ajanta Pharma is a Mumbai-based specialty pharma company focused on branded generic sales in India and the emerging markets. It also entered the US market some years ago.

Atul, on the other hand, is a chemicals company with many firsts to its credit—in terms of chemicals produced in India for the first time—and serves the very diverse needs of business across sectors like aerospace, agriculture, automobiles, construction, flavours and fragrances, paints, paper, personal care, pharmaceuticals, textiles and tyres.

Disclosure: I’m not an expert on either the pharmaceutical or the chemicals industry, though I have a broad sense, so don’t expect any insights.

But, given the way these companies have managed to grow their businesses over the past decade, it is safe to presume they have the chemistry skills it takes. So, let us stick to the broad business strategy and numbers, which is what I understand best.

Let’s take Ajanta Pharma first. The company has focused on specialty branded generic segments in India and emerging markets, while also tapping into the needs for drugs by global health organisations for diseases like malaria in Africa. After building its business through this, it has also ventured into the US market—but that was not its first port of call, unlike many other Indian pharma companies. It also strived for is leadership in niche therapeutic segments. The following balance sheet extracts buttress this point.

We serve the domestic market with specialty segments of Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, ENT and Gastroenterology. And in each of these segments, we enjoy leadership in sub-therapeutic segments through product innovations. This has enabled us to continue better performance year after year, with growth above segment average and improved ranking. Today, we have been placed amongst the Top 50 pharma companies in the Indian market (IMS ORG MAT March 2012)— Ajanta Pharma Annual Report FY2012

We have 2 ANDA approvals from USFDA with another 7 awaiting approval. Our first product will be launched in the US market in first quarter of next financial year. —Ajanta Pharma Annual Report FY2012.

As on 31 March 2020, Ajanta has 30 ANDA approvals which are commercialised. And we are awaiting US FDA approval for 22 ANDAs. Company plans to file 10-12 ANDAs during the current financial year. —Ajanta Pharma Annual Report FY2020

Now for a quick glance at Atul. In 2010, the industry structure was challenged by the focus on environment protection and energy conservation. Atul, led by Sidhharth Lalbhai, a chemical engineer from University of Massachusetts, decided then to take up the challenge by focusing on technology and product innovation to make the most of the opportunity. In fact, an articulated strategy of finding ways to produce more with low incremental investment in capacities has also been a key driver of its success.

"The potential of our company is much in excess of what we have been able to deliver, and my colleagues and I are fully seized of this reality. Coupled with this, we are also clear that even in the depth of crisis, there are silver linings in the form of opportunities for internal improvement and growth, and we are working to realise them…. Research and Technology are two of the core foundations on which Atul will drive its performance and build its future.”-- Sidhharth Lalbhai, Chairman & Managing Director, Atul in annual report of FY2010

“It may be worthwhile to mention that using Research and Technology it is possible to increase the current manufacturing capacities of many products with relatively small investments, the impact of which on sales and profit can be significant.” -- Sidhharth Lalbhai, Chairman & Managing Director, Atul in annual report of FY2010

During the fiscal, our Company completed 4 projects with an investment of Rs 33 cr which are expected to generate sales of Rs 143 cr at full capacity utilisation; 7 projects with an investment of Rs 321 cr are underway, which on completion, at full capacity utilisation, are expected to generate sales of Rs 554 cr.—annual report of Atul FY2015

Diversification of revenues

AJANTA PHARMA BIZ MIX Revenue Share: (%) Cardiac 43.1 Opthal / Otologicals 22.8 Derma 15.1 Pain / Analgesics 6 Vitamins, Minerals, Nutrients 2.9 Anti-infectives 2.5 Source: Motilal Oswal Revenue Share: (%) India 26.5 Africa - branded (19 countries) 14.2 Africa - Institution 6.4 Asia (10 countries) 31.3 Others 0.1 US 21.4 Source: Edelweiss

ATUL LTD REVENUE PIE Geography Mix FY10 FY20 India 56 52 Asia (ex-India) 16 19 Europe 14 12 North America 9 11 South America 3 4 Africa 2 2

Aversion to debt

About 10 years ago, barring Bajaj Finance as it’s a lender, three of the other four companies in our list had a debt-equity ratio of about 1.5x. But within a couple of years, it was brought down to under 1x, and for most years thereafter for the 4 companies it has been either negligible or in very low decimals. The clear aversion to debt and funding of growth through internal resources is an important characteristic of all these companies. Even Bajaj Finance is a very well capitalised lender.

The year also saw the conclusion of a major capex-cycle spread over the last 6 years which saw your company investing about Rs 1,600 cr., including investments in three greenfield manufacturing facilities (Dahej, Guwahati, and Pithampur) and expansion of R&D centre. This capital was allocated to ensure we continue to be ready for satisfying upcoming opportunities while maintaining the highest quality standards. Most importantly, it was funded entirely from internal accruals. With all these facilities commencing operations, we expect easing of pressure on our operating free cash flow in coming years.—Ajanta Pharma annual report for FY2020

Focus on improved profitability

PBIDTM (%) 201003 201503 202003 Relaxo Footwears Ltd. 14.6 13.4 17.4 Astral Poly Technik Ltd. 15.5 11.2 18.6 Ajanta Pharma Ltd. 18.8 37.0 32.6 Atul Ltd. 11.4 14.4 23.6

Healthy return on equity

ROE (%) 201003 201503 202003 Bajaj Finance 8.0 20.4 19.1 Relaxo Footwears Ltd. 41.0 32.0 19.2 Astral Poly Technik Ltd. 26.9 14.9 16.7 Ajanta Pharma Ltd. 17.4 46.4 19.2 Atul Ltd. 14.7 23.4 22.4

Growth in free cash flows

10 Yr CAGR Income EPS FCF Bajaj Finance Ltd. 38.6 42.4 NA Relaxo Footwears Ltd.* 15.8 19.2 NA Astral Poly Technik Ltd. 21.0 20.9 33.9 Ajanta Pharma Ltd. 19.0 31.6 26.6 Atul Ltd. 12.1 28.3 26.2

*Had a net outflow in base year FY20 FCF at Rs 200 cr

In fact, what’s most heartening to note is the focus of the managements of Ajanta Pharma and Atul on this aspect.

"Our company has five everlasting mandates. One, become world-class in people productivity and remain lean in fixed costs; two, drive efficiency in manufacturing and other processes (focus on inputs; outputs will take care of themselves); three, pervade ‘R&D’ in every function; four, conserve cash while growing and evolving the future (that is, measure performance by free cash-flow) and five, work with customers on ideas with large potential.” -- Sidhharth Lalbhai, Chairman & Managing Director, Atul in the annual report of FY2020

“Despite the capex of Rs 240 cr in FY2020 we generated operating free cash flow of Rs 235 cr in the year”—Yogesh M Agrawal, Managing Director, Ajanta Pharma in the annual report of FY2020.

To boot, Atul provides an infographic in its annual report for fiscal ended March 2020 on the accretion and utilization of cash. I don’t know of many companies that do this.

Shareholder rewards

Besides the business aspects, a company’s attitude towards equity dilution, promoter stake dilution and shareholder rewards are important. On this count, there has been no significant change of shareholding in Ajanta Pharma and Atul over the past decade.

In the case of Ajanta Pharma, the promoters’ stake has increased fractionally to 70.6 percent from 70.1 percent, while that of institutional investors has expanded from under 1 percent to 20 percent. The company has also done two stock splits (in 2012 and 2015), given bonus shares (in 2013) and done a buyback (in 2019).

Atul hasn’t seen any significant change in its equity base over the past decade. It did see a slight swing in promoter holdings rising from 42 percent in 2010 to 51 percent in 2015 and then slipping back to 45 percent. But here, it is also important to note that institutional holding which was ~6 percent in 2010 now stands at near 32 percent.

In the last fiscal, Ajanta Pharma returned Rs 116 crore to shareholders as dividends (about 26 percentof profit), while Atul paid out a hefty 275 percent, including a special dividend. In fact, Atul has stepped up dividends from about 45 percent a decade ago to 75 percent in 2014 and further to 100 percent in 2017 and 150 percent in 2020 (excluding the special dividend).

A good story doesn’t end

Good businesses never go out of fashion, and while both Ajanta Pharma and Atul have seen a strong run so far, they still have a lot of spunk left in them. On Ajanta Pharma Edelweiss in a recent note indicated: “over FY20-23, we estimate 20 percent earnings CAGR and ~300 bps margin expansion spearheaded by India and the US”.

The management of Atul in the last annual report said: “During the fiscal, our company took up projects (other than those mentioned in my last letter) with an investment of Rs 69 cr; once completed, our company will have the potential to reach sales of Rs 5,400 cr (at 90 percent capacity utilisation)–this is our near-term objective”.

Lessons from the multibaggers