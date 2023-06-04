Bottomline | Stocks may have some more to run

Historical valuations suggest the current rally may have more legs, but be careful where you tread.

You shouldn’t drive ahead with an eye on the rear view mirror, but drawing from your experience of the distance covered isn’t such a bad thing. No one knows for sure what lies ahead, that’s why projections can often go wrong. In this context historical data can be a good benchmark for future estimation. We look at historical valuations to try and assess where the market is positioned.

For this we used BSE frontline and sector indices. The findings offer interesting insights.

SOME MORE TO RUN

Stocks after their recent rally may still have more legs to run, if we go by historical price-to-book valuation of the BSE-Sensex. This because the average for the ongoing fiscal at 3.28x is in-line with the historical average of 3.27x for the past 26 years. And if we look at the higher averages of the more recent years, a range of 3.4-3.75x seems like an attainable band. This would translate into a 4 percent to 15 percent upside.