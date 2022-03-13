Bottomline: It’s not the Fed rate, silly!

Most on the street are expectantly waiting for the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) upcoming meetings on March 15 and March 16 to learn how significantly it will increase rates, especially after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Hayden Powell recently indicated he will propose a 25 basis points (a basis point is 1/100 of a percent, so 0.25 percent in this case) hike in rates.

The broad reading is that a big rate hike can be negative for equities, as it suggests a start of hardening of yields, which will lead to investors seeking higher yields from equity assets as well, driving down valuation multiples. All that is logical and fairly easy to appreciate.

That’s the perception. And then, there is reality. Data suggests that the above presumption is not quite accurate, and it reminds one of a famous saying: “In God we trust. All others must bring data.”— W Edwards Deming.

FED RATES AND THE MARKET

From December 2016 to September 2018 when the Fed was on a rate hiking spree from 0.50-0.75 percent to 2.0-2.25 percent, the S&P500 gained from about 2,200 to over 2,900. Only when the rate was hiked to 2.25-2.50 percent in December 2018, did we see a slide. In the following rate reduction cycle too, the S&P500 rallied. So, there is little to show a negative correlation between the Fed rate and the stock market. In fact, the data suggests a positive mild correlation of 0.59.

WATCH THE FED’S BALANCE SHEET

Unlike the Federal Reserve’s rate action, the Balance Sheet of the US central bank is very important to track. A study of the data over the past near 20 years reveals a very strong correlation of 0.9 for the Federal Reserve’s Balance Sheet assets and the S&P500. In other words, if the Fed increases its Balance Sheet size, there is a very strong likelihood that the S&P500 will increase in value, and vice versa.

Given this, it is important to track how the Balance Sheet of the Fed is changing. And here, it is important to note that Powell indicated in his last address following the FOMC meet on January 26 that besides raising rates soon, he expected the reducing asset purchases since December to end in early March. That begs the question: Will Powell indicate a plan to begin asset sales after the next FOMC meet?

Here a statement indicating the Fed’s approach on reducing its Balance Sheet, indicated after the last FOMC meet, is important to take on board and is reproduced below.

The Federal Open Market Committee agreed that it is appropriate at this time to provide information regarding its planned approach for significantly reducing the size of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet. All participants agreed on the following elements:

• The Committee views changes in the target range for the federal funds' rate as its primary means of adjusting the stance of monetary policy.

• The Committee will determine the timing and pace of reducing the size of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet so as to promote its maximum employment and price stability goals. The Committee expects that reducing the size of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet will commence after the process of increasing the target range for the federal funds rate has begun.

• The Committee intends to reduce the Federal Reserve's securities holdings over time in a predictable manner, primarily by adjusting the amounts reinvested of principal payments received from securities held in the System Open Market Account (SOMA).

• Over time, the Committee intends to maintain securities holdings in amounts needed to implement monetary policy efficiently and effectively in its ample reserves regime.

• In the longer run, the Committee intends to hold primarily Treasury securities in the SOMA, thereby minimising the effect of Federal Reserve holdings on the allocation of credit across sectors of the economy.

• The Committee is prepared to adjust any of the details of its approach to reducing the size of the balance sheet in light of economic and financial developments.

Two important statements in the approach are the ones relating to timing and the plan. They suggest the process of Balance Sheet reduction will start “after” increasing the Fed rate, which is expected in the next meet (though the extent of increase is still a matter of debate), and this will be done in a “predictable manner”, which suggests a schedule may be spelt out.

So, if you really want to get a sense of which direction the markets could be headed in, track the Fed Balance Sheet. That’s where the fire really is. Rates are just a smoke screen.