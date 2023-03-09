Bosch shares hit new 52-week high on Thursday, cool off soon after

Shares of Bosch Ltd. hit their highest level in 52 weeks on Thursday amid high trading volumes but slipped later in the session due to profit-booking.

The Bosch stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 18,943.05 on the BSE, up 1.1 percent from its previous close. The number of shares changing hands jumped 1.44 times on the BSE by noon.

Interestingly, the stock has recovered more than 45 percent from its 52-week low level of Rs 12,940.10 on May 12, 2022.

The recovery has been primarily fuelled by the fact that Bosch has become the largest player in the EV (electric vehicle) component space globally. Further, the electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers segment has opened up new growth avenues for Bosch.

The company has been supplying EV components to domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and is now focusing on localisation. It plans to invest around Rs 2,000 crore over the next 5 years for this purpose.

Bosch has also acquired business for battery systems and ECU (electronic control unit) and is improving its market share in other components, too.

Besides electric vehicles, Bosch is also offering solutions for hydrogen-based powertrains. The company offers a complete H2 engine system, fuel cell electric system, and tank system.

The company is also the fourth largest player in the auto aftermarket segment and achieved its highest-ever sales/EBIT in the segment in 2022.

During the recently concluded December quarter, the company posted strong earnings growth at a consolidated level.

Its net profit rose by 36 percent to Rs 319 crore for the December quarter compared to Rs 235 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,660 crore as against Rs 3,109 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 200 per share for the financial year 23 on 29,493,640 shares of Rs 10 each.