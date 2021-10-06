Bosch, Marico, RBL Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 6

Bosch |
Shares of the company ended 12 percent higher at Rs 17,349.90 on the BSE. It also hit a 52-week high intraday on Wednesday. Today's stellar upmove comes amid market chatter that Bosch is planning to invest in the semiconductor space.
Marico | The stock scaled fresh lifetime high on Wednesday but failed to hold on to those levels, and closed 1 percent higher after rising 6 percent. The upmove came after Marico posted a healthy quarterly business update.
RBL Bank | Shares of the bank closed over 4 percent lower after the lender reported weakest deposit growth in six quarters. The bank's total deposits grew 17 percent on year as of September 30, 2021 and 1 percent on quarter.
HDFC Bank | The lender's scrip closed 1 percent higher. Months after shelving plans to list its non-banking subsidiary, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Bank has initiated a formal process to rope in a strategic investor, as per a report.
