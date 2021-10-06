0

Bosch, Marico, RBL Bank and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 6

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Last hour selling pulled the Indian equity indices to end almost one percent lower on Wednesday. The Nifty50 closed at 17646 while the Sensex ended at 59189.73. Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

Shares of the company ended 12 percent higher at Rs 17,349.90 on the BSE. It also hit a 52-week high intraday on Wednesday. Today's stellar upmove comes amid market chatter that Bosch is planning to invest in the semiconductor space.
Marico share price, marico, stock market, revenue growth, volume growth Marico | The stock scaled fresh lifetime high on Wednesday but failed to hold on to those levels, and closed 1 percent higher after rising 6 percent. The upmove came after Marico posted a healthy quarterly business update.
rbl bank, rbl bank share price, weak deposit growth, stock market RBL Bank | Shares of the bank closed over 4 percent lower after the lender reported weakest deposit growth in six quarters. The bank's total deposits grew 17 percent on year as of September 30, 2021 and 1 percent on quarter.
hdfc bank, hdfc bank share price, stock market, strategic investment HDFC Bank | The lender's scrip closed 1 percent higher. Months after shelving plans to list its non-banking subsidiary, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Bank has initiated a formal process to rope in a strategic investor, as per a report.
