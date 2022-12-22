Borosil commences trial production of additional opal manufacturing capacity in Rajasthan

The new plant has been set up as part of ongoing Rs 625 crore expansion plan till 2024 for its consumer and scientific products business.

Glassware maker Borosil Ltd. has commenced trial production at its new plant in Jaipur, Rajasthan. With the new plant commencing operations, the company will have a manufacturing capacity addition of 42 tonnes per day (TPD) for opal ware glass, Borosil said in a stock exchange filing.

The expansion plan includes investment of Rs 450 crore in setting up of borosilicate furnaces for pressware and a second opalware furnace in its consumer business. An additional Rs 175 crore investment is also in the pipeline for the manufacturing facility of glass tubing, which is used in scientific products like beakers, test tubes and drinking glasses, among others.

The new capital expenditure plan enables the company to reduce the import burden as it used to be dependent on importing glass lunch boxes, mixing bowls, casseroles and baking dishes from Europe and China. With the new facility commencing production, Borosil will be manufacturing all these products in India.

The expansion plan helps the company cut down some costs, which had impacted its bottom line recently. Subsequently, cost pressure led Borosil to hike prices of its all products. However, Borosil may consider a price cut in the near future subject to the volatility in the commodity prices.

Further, Borosil is in overhaul exercise at an investment of Rs 30 crore. It’s overhauling its front and back-end technology software over three years. The technology upgrade also includes enhancing direct-to-consumer (D2C) portal myborosil.com.