Bombay Burmah to sell eight coffee estates to Orange County Resorts for Rs 291 Cr

The deal is expected to be completed by April 30, 2023.

Wadia group company Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. will sell its eight coffee estates to Orange County Resorts and Hotels Ltd. for Rs 291 crore.

The Mumbai-based company said that its board at a meeting on February 28 decided to divest eight coffee estates known as ‘Elkhill Estates’ to the Ramapuram Group-owned Orange County Resorts and Hotels.

The two parties will enter into an asset purchase agreement on Wednesday (March 1) and the deal is expected to be completed by April 30, 2023.

The coffee plantation division accounted for Rs 37.69 crore of turnover or 9 percent of the total turnover in the fiscal year 2022 and has a net worth of Rs 211 crore.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation is a leading firm of the Wadia Group, which has interests in plantations, foods, textiles, chemicals, electronics and light engineering, health care, and real estate. Bombay Burmah, Bombay Dyeing, and Britannia are the mastheads of the Wadia Group.

Bombay Burmah has interests in tea, coffee, other plantation products, biscuits and dairy products, auto electric and white goods parts, weighing products, horticulture and landscaping services as well as healthcare products.

The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 4,186.25 crore for the December quarter as against Rs 3,616.50 crore a year ago and Rs 4,427 crore in the September quarter.

Its net profit zoomed to Rs 618.33 crore in the December quarter from Rs 179.32 crore a year ago mainly due to a 49 percent stake sale in Britannia Dairy to French company Bel SA.

Bombay Burmah shares are trading 1 percent lower at Rs 880.