BofAML says IndusInd Bank share price may hit Rs 2,000 in 2020 — Here's why

Updated : January 09, 2020 02:56 PM IST

Bank of America Merill Lynch has upgraded IndusInd Bank to 'buy' with a target price of Rs 2000 per share, indicating a 37 percent upside from its current market price of Rs 1,458.
BofAML believes the bank has the most diversified exposure across the business and retail segments.
BofAML increased FY20-22 earnings estimates by 1-13 percent.
