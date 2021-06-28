BofA Securities upgrades BoB to ‘buy’, here’s why

Bank of America Securities has upgraded Bank of Baroda (BoB) to ‘buy’ from ‘underperform’, raising its target price to Rs 120 versus its earlier target price of Rs 88.

According to the brokerage house, the stock is on the verge of a turnaround along with State Bank of India (SBI) and at current valuation of half -time price to book, the risk reward is compelling.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Standout Brokerage Report tab below.