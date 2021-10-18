BofA Securities reinstates ‘buy’ on Ashok Leyland, here’s why

BofA Securities has reinstated a 'buy' on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 170. According to BofA Securities, the company is on a pure play truck upcycle, which is going to be very strong going forward.

BofA Securities has reinstated a 'buy' on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 170.

According to BofA Securities, Ashok Leyland is on a pure play truck upcycle, which is going to be very strong going forward.

The firm believes that beyond the truck upcycle, Ashok Leyland is ticking all the right boxes in terms of light commercial vehicles scaling up, making cost structure leaner and focusing on defense and exports.

The brokerage house expects a big jump in earnings cashflow and 25 percent return on equity (RoE) by FY24.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.

To watch other videos in this series, click on the Standout Brokerage Report tab below.